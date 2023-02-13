The best decisions emerge when one doesn’t take things seriously: Neha Prasad

Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure, PepsiCo India |

Please give us an overview of Brand Kurkure and how it has fared over the last year. What have been the key contributions of the Kurkure portfolio, in the overall scheme of things at PepsiCo?

As a brand that always captures the pulse of the nation, Kurkure is at the forefront of understanding its dynamic consumer’s needs and matching it with flavourful offerings and innovative story-telling.

We’ve had a masaledaar 2022 as we began the year with our ‘Ab Laga Masala’ TVC campaign featuring Akshay Kumar and Samantha Prabhu, followed by the launch of our unique fusion flavour, Kurkure Chatpata Cheese, with a 360-degree campaign called ‘Videsi Mein Desi Chatpatapan’.

The unison of distinct flavours in Kurkure Chatpata Cheese was celebrated in our quirky TVC, followed by the launch of an interactive Instagram filter in two languages – Hindi and Telugu. But the fun didn’t stop here… In line with our TVC, we even pranked our fans with the mock-up of a unique match-making platform created specifically for desi and videsi matches, known as desividesijodi.com, for which Karan Johar acted as the brand ambassador.

With each activation, not only did we build curiosity around the product, but we also strengthened consumer engagement with the brand. With the positive response we’ve got in the last year, it’s safe to say that in 2022, we kept everyone entertained in true Kurkure style.



Tell us about the latest Kurkure launch – Kurkure Playz. What is the idea behind this version and what is the target audience?

Industry reports disclose that the salty snacks market continues to grow rapidly and that there’s an increasing demand in the soft-texture category. This category not only has a double-digit CAGR, but also caters to the younger Indian audience. It was imperative that we cater to this rising demand. Thus, we tapped this fast-growing category with differentiated product offerings under a new, modern and playful sub-brand - Kurkure Playz for the youth.

Kurkure Playz has launched with two product offerings, Kurkure Playz Puffcorn and Kurkure Playz Pasta. Do you plan to launch more products and flavours?

Kurkure Playz is a strategic launch to hold the soft-textured category together. It will have our star performing product, Kurkure Puffcorn, and the all-new Kurkure Playz Pastax that has a creamy, herb and onion flavour in a pasta-shaped bite.

Kurkure Playz Puffcorn |

We’re confident that the success of our current launch encourages us to explore more product offerings under the new sub-brand. With Kurkure Playz, we will build taste superiority in the soft texture category through delicious, irresistible flavours that appeals to the youth.

Kurkure Playz Pastax |

What are the insights behind the ‘Halke Mein Lo’ campaign? How is it being brought to the audiences?

As a brand, it is crucial for us to understand the nerve we’re going after, which is the Gen Z consumer. They are a generation that prefers to not take annoying situations and experiences too seriously. So, we laddered the soft texture of our new sub-brand with the light-hearted attitude of the Gen Z consumer and built a campaign that encourages them to take a lighter approach to life. Moreover, ‘Halke Mein Lo’ in itself is colloquial and travels well as it’s a phrase used in everyday conversations.

The campaign has been brought to life with the back-to-back launch of our quirky TVC films that blend comedy with horror and science fiction. The young protagonist and his family are greeted by unexpected guests who scare the wits out of the entire family. But a bite of the all-new Kurkure Playz Puffcorn and Kurkure Playz Pastax transforms the youngster’s fear into a take-it-easy ‘Halke Mein Lo’ attitude, leading him to make witty wisecracks, diffusing an intimidating situation into a laugh riot.

Personally, do you believe in taking a lighter approach to life? Can you recount any instance where this has stood you in good stead?

I believe that the best decisions emerge when one doesn’t take things seriously. One can listen to one’s thoughts clearly while taking any big or small decision, personally or professionally.

What are the consumer insights you have gained over the last couple of years with regard to the salty snacks category?

Innovation that is backed by strong consumer insights has been at the core of Kurkure. We believe that for us to stay relevant in the growing salty snacks market, constant innovation and upgradation are a must to strike the right chord for our consumers.

In the past couple of years, there’s been a positive outlook towards the salty snacks category. Snacks were viewed as the perfect companion for consumers to bring in an element of happiness, as there was a sense of monotony that set in during the pandemic. Kurkure has always been the brand to transform any boring moment with family and friends into an entertaining one.

What next from Brand Kurkure? Going forward, what will be your plans and priorities for the brand? Which markets are targeted for growth?

We’ve begun the year on a playful note, with the launch of our new sub-brand, Kurkure Playz, with not one but two product offerings – Kurkure Playz Puffcorn and Kurkure Playz Pastax. Thus, in the first quarter of the year, we will focus on pushing the sub-brand and its 360-degree surround campaign, ‘Halke Mein Lo’, forward to the right audience. Additionally, as a brand that always has an eye on evolving trends, Kurkure will continue to look at fixed and fluid moments throughout the year to connect with the youth and engage our audiences.