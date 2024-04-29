 India’s FMCG Landscape Is Evolving
Manish Anandani of Kenvue spoke at the ‘IAA & ISA Retrospect and Prospects’ event held in Mumbai’s BKC. The talk revolved around the increasingly vigilant consumer and what brands need to focus on to stay relevant.

Team BrandSutraUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
article-image

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) together with the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) hosted the ‘IAA & ISA Retrospect and Prospects’ with Manish Anandani, Managing Director in India at Kenvue (erstwhile Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health). 

Manish was the keynote speaker at the event and brought to light how the Indian FMCG industry has been a key driver contributing to India’s buoyant economy. This is attributed to factors like the dynamic youth, increasing urbanisation and a rising middle class. All these factors present a tremendous opportunity for the industry.

Like event attendees pointed out, of late, a number of FMCG brands have come under the radar for promoting their products in unethical ways - aimed at leveraging the ignorance of a customer. In such a world, brand transparency and trust come to the forefront. 

He elaborated on the evolution of the classification system. Earlier consumers were segmented into three income stratas - lower, middle and upper. But today, a ‘Many Indias’ approach with many consumer cohorts has come about. From high-income value-seekers, to lower-income dreamers, each segment needs to be treated differently. “It is imperative for brands to design personalised, customised and immersive campaigns to better engage with specific audiences,” said Manish. 

In retrospect of the controversy Johnson & Johnson has gone through, Manish said about regaining consumer trust, “Brands need to proactively communicate with consumers.” Rather than staying quiet as vigilant social bodies and consumers spark debate with their revelations and claims, the brand, too, should have a share in the conversation. 

Consumer behaviour has seen a big shift with sustainability, purpose, and transparency being prioritised. Further, in a majority of households, decision makers lie between the 15-27 age group. These aspects will continue to shape the marketing agenda.


Purpose-driven marketing that focuses on causes like women’s empowerment, scientific information and environmental consciousness resonates with consumers. There is also value for quality information of what goes into products that can be communicated well through social media and influencers. 

The presentation showcased the massive opportunity and possibilities that lie ahead in India driven by the positive GDP, demographics, digitalisation and consumption behaviours. 

