PRIME TIME In India: Amazon's Mike Hopkins Talks About Growth, Success Of Business In The Country

As consumers flock to streaming platforms, Amazon is all geared up to being a provider with a range of SVOD, AVOD and TVOD content. Hopkins revealed that Prime Video has set up the world’s largest TVOD store (which is essentially pay-per-view), meaning that more people rent and buy movies on Prime Video than any other store in the world.

For non-subscribers, they offer a variety of Advertising Video On Demand (AVOD) content in the form of Mini TV in India. About the surge of AVOD content and Mini TV, Hopkins added, “Speaking of Mini TV, our business is doing really well, where we've grown four times in overall watch time since 2023.”

Read Also Amazon India To Offer 500 Engineering Scholarships To Female Students

Hopkins emphasised Prime Video’s India focus saying, “As we look at the next 250 million subscribers that we're going to acquire, they are definitely going to come from outside of the United States. And we're not going to be able to achieve that unless we do a really good job for customers in India.”

Prime Video has already begun making leaps of progress in the country where of all the benefits offered by Amazon, more people sign up for Prime Video than for any other benefit. India also tops streaming, with the highest percentage of Prime members streaming Prime Video than any other country in the world.

Hopkins also brought more impressive figures to the forefront stating, “In any given week in 2023, Indian content was watched in over 210 countries and territories worldwide on Prime Video.” This showcases the demand for Indian content across geographies and the diaspora.

Indian programming trended in the top 10 on Prime Video worldwide for 43 out of the 52 weeks of 2023. This is attributed to authentic stories that resonate with people around the world like Farzi, Indian Police Force, Poacher, The Family Man and Made in Heaven.

To widen their subscriber base and watch time, Prime Video has now announced 70 new shows and films from their Indian content slate that will roll out over the next couple of years.