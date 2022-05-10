On the sidelines of Goafest 2022, BrandSutra’s food truck was a winner too

It’s not just the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners who were the talk of town - a runaway hit at Goafest was a food truck offering authentic Goan snacks free of charge to all festival delegates courtesy BrandSutra, facilitated and executed by its partner The Goan, along with Prudent Media.

Positioned right outside the Goafest venue, it offered the Goan ras omelette pav, pav bhaji Goan-style and the ubiquitous hunger helpline Maggi, along with cool packaged buttermilk to delegates.

Word of mouth about the hygienically presented tasty snacks drew the Goafest crowd to the food truck and on Day 2, supplies ran out and had to be ordered a second time. Said a Goafest delegate eating at the food truck, “This is a wonderful initiative. There’s a big gap between lunch around 1 pm and dinner after that at 9.30 pm or later if the award shows continue… I love the food here and have been bringing my friends too to eat.”

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:42 AM IST