5 things that make a team cool

For people working in a corporate set-up, almost 40 to 50% of the day is spent in their office. Now, if you spend about half of your day on something, you would obviously want that time to be both worthwhile and pleasant. One of the major factors that decides whether you are able to achieve that is the team that you work with.

Good company can make even a difficult journey enjoyable. Here are five things that make a team great to work with:

Having empathy: One important thing that many people need from their team is support, and a person who is empathetic is bound to be supportive. Such people always have your back, and just knowing that there are people supporting you is enough to give you confidence that could move mountains.

Sharing knowledge and experiences: The best thing about a team is that no one is the same. Everyone comes with his or her own background, personality, knowledge and experiences, and the only way in which a team can grow is if the team members lift one another up by sharing learnings with one another. This way, the wheel does not need to be reinvented unnecessarily.

Engaging in conversation: If you want to know more about a person, you have to talk to him or her. It does not really matter what subject you talk about, but it has to be in an area that the other person feels strongly about. It is in moments that they discuss things they are passionate about, that deep bonds are created. So, it is always nice to engage in topics ranging from movies to books, sports, philosophy, or anything else that can keep the conversation going and interesting.

Enjoying meals together: The lunch-time break is often the most relaxing part of the day. It is when the mind is uncluttered. Spending that time with your team-mates inevitably fills your day with a lot of joy and vigour, enough to last for the rest of the day.

Sharing music: Everyone loves magic, and what better magic than that of a great song? Songs have the power to lift your spirits and have been known to enable people to do extraordinary things. Thus, it becomes imperative to have access to beautiful music. The kind of music you love defines the kind of person you are. Sharing music with others is like sharing a part of your soul, and when you do that, an unbreakable bond is formed that keeps you going. Also, there is no better way to end the week than with a jamming session on Friday evenings with all team members getting together to hum a few songs.

Lucky are those who get to do exceptional work, and luckier are those who get to do it with amazing people. May all of us get to enjoy both – just as I already do with my team!

(Raghav Dobhal is Senior Media Planning Manager, India at Essence, a part of GroupM)