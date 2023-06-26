Cannes Lions 2023: Leo Burnett tops from India, Ogilvy wins Grand Prix

Leo Burnett at Cannes Lions |

As the curtains came down on the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023, Leo Burnett emerged as the most awarded Indian agency with a Gold Lion, six Silvers, four Bronzes and 29 shortlists.

‘Airtel 175 Replayed’ by Leo Burnett: Gold Lion |

Leo Burnett won a Gold in the Brand Experience and Activation Lions category for ‘Airtel 175 Replayed’, in the Launch / Relaunch sub-category.

‘Shah Rukh - My Ad’ for Cadbury Celebrations by Ogilvy: Grand Prix |

With its Grand Prix in Creative Effectiveness Lions, Ogilvy Mumbai took home the ‘Agency of the Year - Strategy’ title. The Grand Prix was for ‘Shah Rukh - My Ad’ for Cadbury Celebrations in the Market Disruption sub-category. The agency also won a Silver from seven shortlists.

‘Untangling the politics of hair’ for STIR magazine by FCB India: Gold Lion |

FCB India struck Gold with work for ‘Untangling the politics of hair’ for Stir Magazine in the Industry Craft Lions category (Art Direction, Outdoor). The agency also won two Silver and one Bronze Lions, besides eight shortlists.

Talented won one Silver and two Bronze Lions from its seven shortlists.

Dentsu Creative had 12 shortlists of which three converted to Bronze Lions.

EssenceMediacom, Mindshare and DDB Mudra Group won one Bronze Lion apiece.

DDB wins WARC Grand Prix

DDB Mudra won a Grand Prix in the Business To Business category at the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023 in association with Cannes Lions, winners of which were announced on the opening day of the festival. DDB’s work ‘The Hire’ for recruitment platform Indeed was the lone winner in the category.

‘The Hire’ for Indeed by DDB Mudra: WARC Effectiveness Grand Prix |

‘H For Handwashing – How Lifebuoy Made Handwashing A Lesson That No One Forgets’ for Lifebuoy by Lowe Lintas Mumbai and MullenLowe Singapore won Gold in the Brand Purpose category.

‘No Fear is Too Small’ for PepsiCo by Flibbr Consulting Services Mumbai was the only other Gold winner at the competition from India. The entry won in the Instant Impact category.

MN4U SYNDICATE