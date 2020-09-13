Parveen Babi: A Life — A biography that gives an intimate look into the life of the sizzling diva

Babi’s charming candidness: A boon or a bane

When she started writing the biography, Upadhyay’s lack of knowledge about Babi helped her stay objective. Now, however, she believes Babi’s contribution to Hindi films and our celebrity culture is simply not discussed enough. “She might not have been the best actress of her generation but on-screen, she was a part of some classic moments that include songs like Raat Baaki and Jawani Janeman. Her characters in films like Deewaar and Razia Sultan were considered bold at the time. Off screen, she was as fearlessly candid about her life; living life on her own terms.”

The book elucidates how, at first, Babi was indeed the darling of the media thanks to her novelty- she’d invite people home and was friendly with the then film journalists. “Her newsworthiness, however, became a double-edged sword because she had set these high expectations. When she needed and wanted privacy after her breakdowns, the lack of news from her end would inevitably set the rumour mills ablaze. Reading these stories couldn’t have been good for her already delicate state of mind,” her biographer’s words reveal her fondness for Babi.

Upadhyay is as gentle in the book about all parties and sides involved. It’s objective, fact-led and information-rich — just the right badges to make a journalist proud. But that made me wonder, in keeping with this purpose-laden quality of the tome, did we miss the very visceral aims and instincts of humans (and, thereof, the industry) that cannot be logically explained - such as envy, jealously, treachery, fickleness, etc.?

Upadhyay’s journey

Like her subject, Upadhyay has veered off the path of journalism many times only to return “because at heart I’m a reporter. I enjoy talking to people and digging out nuggets of information. And, that’s the aspect of writing this book that I enjoyed the most,” she admits. I’m glad she did, because the book published by Hachette is indeed a lovely read of an atypical career that bloomed when it was not meant to and faded when it was most wont to flourish.