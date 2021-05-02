Jakarta Tails & Chinese Whiskers review: Interpreting the world through a feline’s point of view

Cat people (you know the species) will be happy to know that there is a new book in circulation, with their favourite animal playing a stellar role in interpreting the world through a feline’s POV (point of view).

And Nilanajana Roy, the author of that wonderful world of feral cats in The Wildings and its sequel, The Hundred Names of Darkness, has written the blurb – rather disingenuously, it would seem.

Roy refers to the protagonists of Jakarta Tails (artful!), Soyabean and Tofu as “her favourite globetrotting cats”… “back in another glorious rumpus-bumpus, this time in Indonesia”. Making you wonder what you have missed out.

This is the second book in “the continuing adventures of Soyabean and Tofu”, the cover says, and look, the first in the “series” has been re-issued to accompany it. Why? Because there is a whole decade between the two books and if these felines have been globetrotting, we haven’t heard anything about it.