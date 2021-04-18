Matinee Men book review: From Dev Anand to Shah Rukh Khan... Hobnobbing with the stars

A baker’s dozen of thirteen, Matinee Men has 13, fluffy as pao profiles of Hindi cinema’s leading men, book-ended by Ashok Kumar and Irrfan Khan, both, sadly, no more. In between there are eleven others, some from an earlier era, some contemporary. Inexplicably, missing from this brisk-paced collection are mega stars like Raj Rapoor, Rajendra Kumar and Rajesh Khanna. Admittedly, a writer is entitled to her own selection.

Roshmila Bhattacharya, a film journalist with over 30 years experience of interacting with matinee idols, brings to the book an intimate tone, making each profile a warm insight into both, professional and personal lives.

The older stars like Ashok Kumar, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Shammi Kapoor and Dharmendra epitomise the grace and courtesy of a generation that opened its doors and hearts without any ulterior motive; unlike the practice today of stars being accessible only before the release of their films. Dadamoni, the endearing name by which Ashok Kumar was known, insisted on Roshmila drinking a glass of milk, when he discovered she didn’t drink tea. Dilip Kumar, conspiratorially, offered her bhindi soup. Dev Anand, always a charmer, put an arm around her for a spontaneous photograph. Shammi Kapoor sweetly chatted with her over the phone while undergoing dialysis, while Dharmendra recites his poems to her.