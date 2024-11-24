 Bookworm's Nook: 'Yellow' A Book To Make Your Healing Journey Better
Khadija ChakeraUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The verses of hurting and healing by Urja Joshi will definitely knock the doors of your memories and maybe you'll end up shedding a tear or two after reading it.

As a hopeless-romantic, we have all been through heartbreaks and reality checks but more than often we have failed to pour our caged feelings out.

article-image

The author has beautifully penned these emotions down for everybody who is struggling with their locked-up expressions. Her raw honesty and vulnerability will resonate deeply with readers, making them feel less alone in their own struggles.

This book is divided in two parts - the first one is called 'Mohi', which means hurting and the second part is called 'Kabir', which is healing. The verses are like a warm embrace on a cold day, offering comfort and solace to those who need it most.

article-image

Also, the cute imperfect doodles after every verse is a cherry on the cake which makes our reading journey visually appealing as well.

By the end of the book, your energies will be renewed and you'll be ready to face your own challenges with a newfound sense of courage and hope.

This book beautifully concludes with 'letters to self' from 'you to you', which bids good riddance to all the negativity of the past and paves way for a bright tomorrow.

