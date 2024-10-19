7 Places In Indore That Will Make You Say 'Chai Achhi Hai!'

By: Kajal Kumari | October 19, 2024
It's winters on door... and so are our Chai craving! Tea is a much needed beverage during cold mornings and chilly evenings. Let's explore the best 'Tea Spots' in Indore.
1. Guru Kripa Tea Stall: A famous one at Transport Nagar, Indore serving 'Acchi Chai' since 2010.
2. MBA Chaiwala: The much known MBA Chaiwala has so many outlets where just just can't wait to serve you!
3. Tealogy: Tealogy's funda is "Refreshing drinks...As cold as your ex's heart & As hot as your recent crush."
4. Chai Sutta Bar: One the most famous among youngsters, #CSB is known for it's various flavoured teas.
5. Chai Kapi: Need to sooth soul, you can go to Chai Kapi for both Chai or Filter 'Kaapi.'
6. Head Sahab Ke Chai: Along with his famous pohe, head sahab has been serving his famous chai for the last 45 years.
7. Chai Thikana: It's located in 9/3 C,Manorma Ganj,Geeta Bhawan, Indore. You will find a good young crowd along with music and wifi.
So, which spot is attracting you the most?
Thanks For Reading!