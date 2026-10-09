Book Review: ‘Counter Thought: Your Way To A Successful Business’ — Bringing Bhagavad Gita’s Wisdom Into Modern Business |

In today’s fast-changing business world, making the right decisions is not always easy. Unexpected challenges, changing customer needs and hidden problems can affect even the best-planned strategies. Counter Thought: Your Way To A Successful Business explores how looking beyond the obvious can help people make better decisions and prepare for challenges before they arise.

Inspired by Verse 4.18 of the Bhagavad Gita, which speaks about seeing “inaction in action and action in inaction,” the book connects ancient wisdom with modern business practices. It explains how staying calm during difficult situations, questioning assumptions and looking at problems from different perspectives can lead to better outcomes.

The central idea of the book is “Counter Thought,” which encourages readers to think differently rather than accept things at face value. The book also highlights the importance of considering the opposite of what one believes to be true and being patient when an immediate solution is not available.

The book is divided into three parts. It begins with the Battle of Britain, showing how overlooking hidden challenges can lead to failure. The second part presents 12 counter thought rules through cases from the automobile industry. The third part includes 15 fictional cases based on real-life situations in the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector.

Overall, Counter Thought offers a useful perspective on business decision-making by combining ancient Indian wisdom with modern management challenges. It is a worthwhile read for entrepreneurs, business leaders, managers and management students who want to question assumptions, identify hidden risks and make more thoughtful decisions.

About the Authors: One of the three authors of the book, Shiladitya Dasgupta is a Cost Accountant and holds a PhD from BITS Pilani, with 32 years of industry and teaching experience. While, Dr. Dimpal Bharali is an academician, researcher, reviewer and educator with 20 research publications and a book to her credit. On the other hand, Amit Kumar Srivastava has over 16 years of experience across BFSI, fintech, media and AI-driven products, with a focus on building solutions that create meaningful business impact.