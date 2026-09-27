Book Review: Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy: A Biography And A Quest To Restore A Forgotten Legacy

Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy: The Forgotten Philanthropist of the 19th Century is both a biography and a quest to bring someone back into history where he belongs. Written by Hussain Adamjee Peerbhoy, his great-grandson, it celebrates a guy who left his mark on Bombay but isn't remembered much any more.

Sir Adamjee was born in Dhoraji, Gujarat in 1846 and came to what was then Bombay, with barely anything. Yet, he grew up to be a big shot businessman, became the city's first Indian Sheriff, and a super influential do-gooder across the whole subcontinent. His story is traced through this book, thanks to loads of info from family stuff, old records, and personal tales. This paints a deep picture of a man equally motivated by kindness and drive.

This work stands out because of how broad it is. It talks about Sir Adamjee's role in the Matheran Light Railway, his founding of 26 schools, his support of healthcare programmes, funding for famine relief, and his charity work in places like Mecca, Medina and Yemen. The story shows his strong ties to the Dawoodi Bohra community’s religious figures too.

What makes this book special is its use of QR codes that connect readers to extra audio and video content. This helps make history more relatable to folks today. Though the author's family link to Sir Adamjee sometimes gives the story an adoring tone, it doesn't lessen the value of the research.

Beyond just listing his accomplishments, this book offers a relevant look at giving that benefits everyone and serving the public. It really brings Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy back to where he belongs — in his rightful place in Mumbai's history.

Book: Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy: The Forgotten Philanthropist of the 19th Century

Author: Hussain Peerbhoy

Publisher: Ketki Prakashan

Pages: 102

Price: ₹495