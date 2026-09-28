Book Review: ‘Everything Starts At The Top’ Decodes Modern Boardroom Challenges

‘Everything Starts At The Top: Building Boards of the Future’ is a book written by CEO coach and CEO. Sridharan and Dang collectively bring decades of experience and intuitive theories to the table. They have collated all that to create a guide for independent directors and boardrooms to tackle all that’s thrown at them.

The book is divided the six parts. First is ‘Why Governance No Longer Works as Before’ and last ‘Signals from the World’. In between lie the secrets and strategies with examples and mock situations at times.

Sridharan and Dang make their approach clear in the Preface. ‘The perspectives in the book draw upon our research, professional experience and observations across boardrooms, institutions and industries over many years. Many of the examples reflect recurring governance patterns encountered in practice. To respect confidentiality and professional obligations, all situations have been anonymized or selectively adapted.’ (sic)

Authors candidly point out that it is board’s responsibility to prepare for the unknown future while supervising the current situations.

In the first chapter they warn the boards that circumstances have changed and adaptability in the scenario of chronic risk is imperative. ‘An equally important shift is that some of the most consequential risks no longer arrive in form of obvious threats. They often arrive as an opportunity.’ (sic)

They go on to explain the role of the board today. ‘Boards are not only governing structures and decisions; they are also governing the stories the organization tells itself about growth, resilience, leadership and identity. These stories often begin as legitimate strength.’ (sic)

Sridharan and Dang take this philosophy further and elucidate when they talk about ‘Crisis, Liability and Accountability’. ‘What was once viewed primarily as a position of strategic counsel and reputational stewardship has, over the past decade, evolved into a role that sits squarely within the expanding perimeter of legal, regulatory and public accountability. In India, this shift has been particularly pronounced.’ (sic)

In ‘The Capability Deficit’ they again alert the board about upcoming challenges where competency alone is not the solution. They remind the board that learning and upskilling is no longer an option. ‘Board members – and equally those who aspire to join boards – now face a more explicit professional obligation: to invest continuously in their own currency of good decision0making through continuous learning. It demands structured upskilling and, in many cases, a willingness to unlearn.’ (sic)

While Sridharan and Dang continue to talk about varied situations on a collective and individual level, they also explore the situation where promoters influence board decisions. While dealing with that complexity, they categorically say that this is where the role of independent directors and board chair becomes important.

The book is not just an ‘our observations with examples.’ It has chapters and pages where the readers are compelled to question themselves. And the reader is given a quick reckoner to examine their decisions or apply the knowledge to a situation.

In ‘What Effective Governance Looks Like’ they give a list of questions the directors must confront. And in ‘From Oversight to Anticipation’ they give five lenses for board governance where they say, ‘Effective boards increasingly govern through five lenses: governance architecture, institutional stewardship, trust and reputation, digital and cyber resilience, and technical foresight.’ (sic) They go on to explain each lens.

In the chapter ‘India in Transition’ they share that the equilibrium has shifted where the narrative starts much before the boardroom governance. ‘Boards are no longer operating in an environment where explanation precedes judgment. Increasingly, judgement precedes explanation.’ (sic)

Sridharan and Dang conclude with: ‘The responsibility of future boards will extend beyond protecting organisations from failure. It will involve ensuring that institutions remain worthy of confidence in societies that are becoming more sceptical, more fragmented and less willing to grant authority unquestioningly.’ (sic)

And I conclude by saying that ‘Everything Starts At The Top: Building Boards of the Future’ by Srinath Sridharan and Agamjeet Dang is a book that every director and chair of board should browse through.

Book: Everything Starts at the Top: Building Boards of the Future

Author: Srinath Sridharan, Agamjeet Dang

Publisher: Rupa Publications India

Pages: 224 pages

Price: ₹450