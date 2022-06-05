World Environment Day: Bhumi Pednekar participates in sapling plantation drive with kids in Nainital

Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has always been vocal about climate conversation and has started a much-lauded pan-India advocacy campaign - Climate Warrior, to raise awareness on environmental conservation and climate change.

Through Climate Warrior, she is constantly aiming to mobilise the citizens of India to actively participate in protecting the environment.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the actor who is currently in Nainital filming her next – 'The Lady Killer' with Arjun Kapoor did a sapling plantation drive with the children of SOS Children’s Villages of India.

Rooting for a sustainable way of life, Bhumi while interacting with the children said, “Climate change is a real and happening right now. Every small little step that we take has a consequence and living a sustainable way of life should be inculcated from childhood. Be it ditching single use plastic, waste segregation or water conversation – taking these small steps can go a really long way.”

She added, “We all have the power to make a change and every action of yours and mine will ultimately protect our planet. I am so happy to be interacting with these young minds because they are our future.”

Bhumi, along with these children, planted saplings in pots that were painted by the children, which will be placed in their school as a daily reminder and a sweet memory. She urged the children to tend and take care of these plants as their own.

Bhumi ended the plantation drive by saying, “This planet is our only home. If we do not keep our planet safe, we will not be safe.”

Bhumi will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s 'Bheed', Ajay Bahl’s 'The Lady Killer', Shashank Khaitan’s 'Govinda Aala Re', Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan', Sudhir Mishra’s 'Afwaa', Gauri Khan-produced 'Bhakshak' and a couple of more unannounced projects.