'Why is she wearing a tent?' Huma Qureshi trolled for her outfit at ‘RRR’ 1000 crore bash

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has fallen victim to trolling once again for her latest outfit. The ‘Valimai’ actress was recently spotted at the success bash of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ which entered the Rs 1000 crore club.

For the occasion, Huma wore a bright orange mini dress with cold shoulder sleeves. She completed her look with a funky pair of stilettoes and a sleek bun.

However, the actress was brutally trolled and body-shamed for her choice of couture on social media.

Back in 2019, Huma, commenting on trolls had said, “There are a lot of people out there who are just bullies. They constantly keep telling you that you are too fat, too thin, your teeth are not fine, you can’t speak English really well, and you are too short etc.”

“Bullies will be bullies and I think body shaming is something that people all over the world are condoning and condemning because it’s not cool. We need to set better role models for young women,” she added.

She said, “I would like to say this for the record that I am not trying to lose weight or gain weight. I am just trying to be the best version of myself and that’s really important.”

Meanwhile on work front, Huma completed shooting for the second season of the award-winning web series 'Maharani'.

She will also be seen in 'Double XL' alongside Sonakshi Sinha. This slice-of-life social comedy, directed by Satramm Ramani, questions bodyweight stereotypes that have long been plaguing our society, in the most humorous manner.

It explores the journey into the hearts of two plus-size women, one from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh and the other from the glitzy and glamorous world of New Delhi, as they navigate through a society that’s often attributed beauty or attraction to a woman’s size.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:04 AM IST