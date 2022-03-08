Watch: When Priyanka Chopra said she can be a mother as well as a CEO

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is known for speaking her mind boldly and sharply. She has often talked about equality, women empowerment, self-worth and confidence.

On International Women's Day, a throwback video of the actress is doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, she explains what equality means.

"When we talk about equality and opportunity, we talk about celebral opportunity. We are not saying I want to be able to be 200 pounds like a man and beat the shit out of somebody else. We're not saying that. We're saying you get the ability to get the job, to be the CEO and nobody questions when you're driven at 50 and have three children how you are managing it all. Don't question me. That's what I am saying. I can be a CEO and a mother," Priyanka can be heard saying in the throwback video.

Apart from being an actress par excellence, Priyanka is among the many female actors who have time and again empowered women with her speeches and films.

Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of a baby via surrogate.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they posted.

The 'Fashion' actor was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Lee Zaara’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:32 PM IST