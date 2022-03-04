'So what if she didn’t give birth': Priyanka Chopra's fans slam troll who said ‘she didn’t even carry the baby'

Weeks after global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy, she was spotted by the Los Angeles paparazzi while shopping by herself.

The post shared on social media had the caption, “New mom Priyanka Chopra is enjoying an afternoon shopping."

However, a user commented on the post, “But she never gave birth so idk are y’all calling her a hot mom when she didn’t even carry the baby,” which led to the former Miss World’s fans hitting back.

One wrote, “y’all are pressed bc she has it ALLL!!! she’s beautiful, talented, successful, rich, happily married and now she’s a MOTHER too."

Another added, “You don’t need to give birth to still be a hot Mom. Again, it’s always using simple comments like this just to point out that she couldn’t give birth to her daughter."

“How can some of you say ‘what do you mean new mom?!’ No matter how her baby came into the world I ASSURE you she is living the life of a new mom. A tired, selfless, dedicated mother. Also my comment was flagged which just goes to show there still so much ignorance," wrote another user.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick have recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate."

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they posted.

The 'Fashion' actor was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Lee Zaara’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

