Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra reacts to becoming 'nani', opens up about her grandchild's name

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas welcomed their first child in January through surrogacy.

Priyanka and Nick are yet to reveal the gender of their baby. However, US Weekly reported that the couple had welcomed a baby girl. It has also been widely reported that the baby arrived 12 weeks early.

During a recent event, Priyanka's mom Dr Madhu Chopra was asked about her grandchild and how becoming a grandmother has been for her.

"Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe," she said, according to a report in News18. She further expressed her excitement and said that she is smiling all the time.

She was also asked about the name of her grandchild to which she revealed that the name has not been decided yet. It will be decided when the priest gives them the name.

Priyanka and NIck got married on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen on the big screen in 'The Matrix Resurrections' in December 2021.

Her upcoming projects include 'Text For You', and Amazon thriller series 'Citadel'. Back home in India, she will be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 07:45 PM IST