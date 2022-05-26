Watch: Ranbir Kapoor plays with a baby and kisses him in adorable viral video

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's adorable video with a baby has gone viral on social media platforms.

In a video, the 'Sanju' actor is seen playing with the baby. He also planted a sweet kiss on the baby’s head as both flashed the biggest smiles.

The video was first shared by the baby's parents. It was then reshared by several fans who also gushed over the cute clip.

Ranbir can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt, paired with denim pants. He also sported a blue cap. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in the much-hyped 'Brahmastra', which pairs him with his wife Alia Bhatt for the first time on the silver screen. The film is set for a September 9 release, and is the first part of the Ayan Mukerji-helmed trilogy. It also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

He will also be seen in a yet-untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor and in 'Animal' with Rashmika Mandanna.