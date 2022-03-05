Watch: Neetu Kapoor, 63, dances with daughter Riddhima and Manish Malhotra; netizens call her 'fab'

Senior Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor, who is all set to return to the big screen, has been entertaining fans through her social media handle.

Recently, Neetu and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, caught up with their friends at designer Manish Malhotra's residence. Over there, she hopped on to the trend of making Instagram reels, and made a video with the gang, which has now gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Neetu can be seen putting on her dancing shoes and confidently breaking a leg with Riddhima and Manish.

As soon as Manish shared the video on his Instagram handle, people flooded the comments section with compliments for Neetu.

Loading View on Instagram

While Dia Mirza showered the actress with hearts, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Maheep Kapoor called Neetu 'fab!'.

"That’s a vibe for sureeee!," Anushka Ranjan commented, whereas Sophie Choudry wrote, "Woohooo! Killed it".

Preity Zinta also called the video 'cute' and dropped several heart emoticons.

Neetu Kapoor has been a part of the film industry for five decades now. However, she decided to take a break post her marriage with Rishi Kapoor as she wanted to give more time to her family.

She was last seen on screen in the 2013 film 'Besharam', which featured the late Rishi Kapoor and their son Ranbir Kapoor.

She is now all set to make a comeback on the silver screen with her upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in key roles.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 02:35 PM IST