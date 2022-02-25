Neetu Kapoor reviews Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' - here's what she wrote

Bollywood's much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' released in theatres on Friday (February 25). Social media platforms have been flooded with early reviews of the Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz-starrer.

Several B-Town celebrities also took to their respective social media accounts to shower praises on the star cast and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also shared her review on Instagram.

Sharing a poster of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' featuring Alia on her Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Watch how @aliaabhatt hits the ball out of the park."

Alia replied with, "Love you", followed by a white heart emoji. Take a look:

On Thursday, celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora and others lauded the film and said that it is a 'must-watch'.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 02:53 PM IST