Watch 'Dafa Kar' Teaser: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's 'Heropanti 2' song will get you grooving

The teaser of the first song ‘Dafa Kar’ from Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is out and the electrifying beats of the foot-tapping number will instantly get you grooving.

Featuring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, the song is penned by Mehboob Kotwal. Shot on a grand scale featuring a huge crowd of dancers accompanying the lead actors, the song is colourful, vibrant and catchy.

Ever since the song teaser has been launched, the fans of Tiger and Tara can’t stop raving about its catchy tune and their sizzling chemistry, waiting to see the full song from the action flick which will be out tomorrow (March 26) at 1 pm.

The trailer of ‘Heropanti 2’ presents a high voltage tale of action and romance. Laced with strong performances, it boasts of top-notch action, Tiger's impressive avatar as Babloo, hot Tara as Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s top-class act as Laila.

Loading View on Instagram

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and India’s youngest action hero Tiger have time and again proved to be an unstoppable trio when it comes to the action entertainment genre. Not to forget, ‘Heropanti 2’ marks the terrific producer-actor – Sajid and Tiger’s fifth successful association.

After films like ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Baaghi 3’, the trio are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with ‘Heropanti 2’. This time around, the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by AR Rahman, ‘Heropanti 2’ is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29, 2022, on the occasion of Eid.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 04:31 PM IST