Watch 'Attack - Part 1' Trailer: 'Super Soldier' John Abraham is on a mission to save the nation from rampant terror attacks

The much-awaited trailer of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Attack - Part 1' was officially shared by the makers on Monday.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of super-soldier and is filled with high-octane action scenes. The film is based on a daring rescue mission led by a lone ranger Officer played by John.

The intriguing trailer also shows how India builds its own artificial intelligent super soldier. The film is about the story of an Army soldier who realises his destiny and comes to know why he was born: To be India’s first super-soldier and to stop the rampant terror attacks.

'Attack - Part 1' has complex drama with element of sci-fi and an answer to how India deals with terrorism with a sneak peak into the future of warfare.

Both Rakul Preet and Jacqueline have grabbed the attention of the audience as they are seen in a completely new avatar in the trailer.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, John wrote, "INDIA’S FIRST SUPER SOLDIER is here to save the nation."

Elated John elaborates, "Attack is a homegrown concept of JA entertainment and is the kind of storytelling we understand and curate.. the action scenes are unparalleled and compliment the story beautifully. There are so many surprises in Attack that we have protected and haven’t yet revealed in the teaser & trailers since my confidence is high in what our team has achieved and what the audiences are about to witness on the big screen, I am glad we are all set to release on 1st April!"

Director Lakshya Raj Anand says, “Attack is a very special project for me as it’s my ode to action films that I’ve enjoyed through my life and now giving those same tropes my own take makes it super special.. But above all we’ve made this film with a fantastic team of very passionate people who have given their blood, sweat, and tears.. so am glad the movie-going audience is back and they’re going to witness our hard work and perseverance on the big screen."

Producer Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) adds, “This one from Pen Studios is made with a lot of heart and is going to bring in a new way of storytelling to our industry. You see, John being a super-soldier is a very appealing idea and the concept of Attack is very entertaining and going to be a clutter breaker. We are thrilled to have the film set to release in cinemas and we hope audiences enjoy the entertainer.”

The film is all set to release in theatres on April 1, 2022. 'Attack' also stars Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, 'Attack' is produced by Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 01:28 PM IST