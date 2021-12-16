Teaser of John Abraham’s 'Attack' attached to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

The makers of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer ‘Attack’ have taken an interesting route of attaching the action-packed entertainer teaser of the film with the worldwide superhero movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home' on the big screen.

John Abraham’s ‘Attack’ has created massive anticipation since the first poster and now with the recently launched teaser has built an enormous amount of excitement amongst the audiences, the fans are waiting with bated breath to watch the daring rescue mission led by a lone ranger officer.

Pen Studios, JA Entertainment, and Ajay Kapoor Production have formulated a remarkable strategy by attaching a Bollywood movie teaser ‘Attack’ to the prints of a Hollywood movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in cinemas in India. The grand visuals of the high-octane action entertainer will indeed be a treat to watch on the big screen for the viewers.

Dr.Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer ‘Attack’. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, is releasing worldwide in cinemas on 28th January 2022.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 05:51 PM IST