John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh's 'Attack - Part 1' to release in theatres on April 1, 2022

Actors John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Attack - Part 1' is all set to release in theatres on April 1, 2022.

Taking to their offcial social media accounts, the actors shared the new release date of the film along with a brand new poster.

"Get ready to witness our country's first super soldier and his strike to save the nation's pride. #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April, 2022," the post read.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on January 28, 2022.

The teaser of the film was released byt he makers in December 2021 after much anticipation. It gives a glimpse into the world of the super-soldier and is filled with high-octane action scenes.

The film is based on a daring rescue mission led by a lone ranger Officer played by John.

Both Rakul Preet and Jacqueline have grab the attention of the audience as they are seen in a completely new avatar in the teaser.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of how India builds its own artificial intelligent super soldier in order to combat the rampant terror attacks plaguing it from within.

John is seen as a lean mean killing machine along with Jacqueline, Rakul, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah as they combine their forces to bring the audiences special adrenaline-pumping action entertainer.

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, 'Attack' is produced by Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 05:43 PM IST