Vikrant Massey builds anticipation with a 'bloody selfie' - see pic

Vikrant Massey recently left everyone super impressed with his first proper outing in an action role with his latest, 'Love Hostel'. Now the actor is on to build anticipation for another upcoming project and seems like we may get to seem some action again from the star.

Taking to his social media, Vikrant shared a mirror selfie from his vanity van where his one ear and a side of the neck was filled with blood which his makeup artist could be seen touching up and he wrote with it, "Sir ek selfie Sir.."

The bloody selfie has left us all excited and guessing what new exciting project is coming from the talented star, our way. His action role in 'Love Hostel' was so impressive that it would be quite a treat to watch our boy next door in yet another action packed role.

His announced upcoming projects include 'Gaslight' which will see him paired alongside Sara Ali Khan for the first time and 'Forensic' with Radhika Apte.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:26 PM IST