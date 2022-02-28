After calling Vikrant Massey a 'cockroach', Kangana Ranaut wishes him on marrying a Himachali - here's what she said

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has extended her wishes to newlyweds Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur.

For the unawares, Kangana had called Vikrant a 'cockroach' after he had playfully called Himachali actor Yami Gautam 'Radhe Maa' in the comments section of one of her wedding photos.

However, his comment did not go down well with Kangana who got rather annoyed at this and had slammed the actor on Instagram.

Adding a pinch of humour, Vikrant ahd commented on Yami photo, "Pure and pious like Radhe Maa." Kangana had responded, "Kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal." She further wrote, "Himachali bride is the most gorgeous. Looks divine like a devi."

Now, according to a report in Hindustan Times, an Instagram account had posted a photo collage of how Vikrant, who called Yami ‘Radhe Maa’ for her all-red bridal look, also married another Himachali, actress Sheetal Thakur.

The post's caption read, "Congratulations @vikrantmassey. Hope no one compares your wife with Radhe Maa." Kangana replied to the post, "Hmm @vikrantmassey ji marrying a Himachali girl is good karma … wish you both a happy married life."

Take a look:

After getting hitched, Vikrant and Sheetal have been sharing glimpses of their pahadi wedding on social media.

The couple, who have been dating for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18.

The duo, who featured together in the first season of the web series 'Broken but Beautiful', got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 05:58 PM IST