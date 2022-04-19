'Tere Naam' fame Bhumika Chawla opens up on equation with co-star Salman Khan: 'He has changed a lot'

Actress Bhumika Chawla, who shot to fame with the 2003 hit 'Tere Naam', is now finding a place for herself once again in Bollywood. She had played Salman Khan's love interest in the romantic drama.

The actress will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Operation Romeo', which will mark her return to the Hindi screens after three years. Her last Bollywood outing was the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

In a recent interaction with Times of India, Bhumika opened up on her equation with Salman Khan, who is known to be a support system for his heroines. The actress shared that she has never been close to the superstar and that the two have always been cordial.

She also mentioned about seeing a change in Salman over the years. She said that the actor has indeed changed a lot and has grown as a person as well as an artist.

Meanwhile, Bhumika's upcoming film 'Operation Romeo' is a thriller, headlined by Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto, and helmed by Neeraj Pandey. It is a remake of a Malayalam film called 'Ishq: Not A Love Story'.

In the film, Bhumika will be seen essaying the role of a Maharashtrian housewife, whose life turns upside down after a series of events.

'Operation Romeo' will hit the theatres on April 22.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Revealed! THIS is the shocking reason why Sharad Kelkar agreed to act in Operation Romeo

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:10 AM IST