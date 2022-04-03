Taapsee Pannu reveals she wants a 'single-day' and 'drama-free' wedding, says 'would love a lot of dancing and food'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu recently said that she would want her wedding to be drama-free as she has enough drama in her professional life. For the unawares, the 'Pink' actress is dating Danish badminton coach Mathias Boe.

Tapsee told a bridal magazine that she wants a single-day wedding affair, adding that it needs to be basic and drama-free because there is enough drama in her professional life.

The actor also said that she does not want any late-night rites at her wedding, but would love a lot of dancing and food served on time.

Taapsee also opened up about her wedding look and said that she would not like an elaborate hairdo and the hair style will be something that doesn’t look like she needed a village to get ready.

ALSO READ Taapsee Pannu reveals her secret to having the ultimate fit and healthy body

The actress stated that she feels bad when she sees brides who have thick layers and layers of makeup on and asked 'How do you enjoy looking at yourself when you’re a different person in those pictures?' She said that these memories are not just for that moment, but they are forever.

In August 2021, Taapsee's younger sister Shagun, who is a wedding planner by profession, had revealed that the recce for the actor's wedding venue has been done. In an interview with ETimes, Shagun had said that she has seen a lot of locations, however, she added that it is yet to be finalised if Taapsee wants to get married.

While Taapsee and Shagun confirmed that the wedding is not on the actor's mind right now, Shagun also said that their parents are hoping at least one of them agrees to tie the knot.

Advertisement

The 'Haseen Dilruba' actress has kept her personal life away from the limelight, but she often shares posts about Mathias on Instagram. Earlier, spilling the beans on her marriage plans, Taapsee had said that she is yet to reach certain benchmarks in her professional life. Once she does, she will probably think of slowing down, doing two-three films a year instead of five-six. Only then will she have time to dedicate to her personal life.

She also said that she will not marry someone her parents are not okay with.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will be seen in films like 'Mishan Impossible', 'Blurr', 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?' and 'Shabaash Mithu'.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 06:22 PM IST