Taapsee Pannu reveals her secret to having the ultimate fit and healthy body

Recently, Taapsee Pannu launched the book Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet by author and celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What made you connect with Munmun?

I wanted to make sure I have a good healthy metabolism. In 2018 I consulted Munmun, and she didn’t change my diet drastically but modified it and helped me get a normal metabolism. From two meals a day, I now eat five to six meals a day. She made sure I enjoyed eating food. If you are hungry, it means your metabolism is working, which is a good sign. The book is about a gut balancing lifestyle and my physical transformation.

What do you have for lunch?

For lunch I have roti, dal, sabzi and curd. After that, I have coconut with malai as the summer season has begun. I also have nuts after a while. For dinner, I have khichdi, sushi, fish and Thai curry.

How do you manage your diet plan when in a new location?

Munmun sends me my diet plan according to the area I am shooting. But regardless of the weather or terrain, it’s going to be the same. Now I’m in Mumbai. I have proteins before going to workouts. Then I have protein and banana with elaichi (cardamom). Post my workouts, I don’t feel like having my breakfast, and people feel bas itna sa hi kha rahi hai. I have my breakfast, though, after having proteins.

Tell us about your recent trip to Lucknow...

I eat in accordance with the weather. Wherever I go, I tell the hotel staff about my meals, and they serve me accordingly. When I was in Lucknow, I relished a lot of chat, mutton, etc. While in Jaipur, I ate dal baati, etc. I believe when in Rome, behave like Romans. Whatever is produced in the place, you should have that.

When do you feel hangry, and why does it happen?

Whether I am happy and not hangry, all that depends on my food. I genuinely validate it. I don’t know what and when this feeling happens to me. I love to eat food; that’s all I know. But I genuinely update this feeling with Mummun, and then she sorts out the kind of food I need to eat at such times.

What is your fitness mantra? You tried a bhang dish as well recently...

Eat normal food that we have been eating for ages. However, we have left that normal food just for eating fancy food. Needless to say, our weight will automatically increase with this kind of food. I tried all kinds of food. Yes, I eat local food wherever I go. Maine Bhang ki chutney (hemp seeds) bhi khayi hai! I was like koi effect toh nahin hoga iss bhang ki chutney ka? So I ate it for a few days of my stay in Dehradun also. In the West, hemp seed is said to be nutritious, but here we try it out only during Holi.

Your film Mishan Impossible released on April 1. Tell us about it...

Yes it has released but I don't know about its status as I just landed in Mumbai. I have a special appearance in it. Mishan Impossible is about three children, and it has an intriguing story which I liked.

Tell us about these rings you are seen wearing these days... Is marriage on the cards?

I am wearing three rings on all my three fingers, so in that case, I should be engaged to three people (laughs). Let me be very clear whenever I will decide to tie the knot though it’s my personal life and I don’t like to discuss it... I will definitely invite you guys.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 04:46 AM IST