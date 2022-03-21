Watch Video: Official teaser of Mithali Raj’s bipoic starring Taapsee Pannu released

A biopic on India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj titled ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is one of the highly-anticipated movies of this year, and the makers have revealed the movie teaser.

Raj has several cricketing accolades to her name in her illustrious 23-year career. She has been instrumental in putting women’s cricket on the world map. She is currently leading India at the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand where the Indian women are battling it out to consolidate a semifinal berth.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who plays Raj's character in the movie, shared a 56-second video teaser on her Twitter account.

At the end of this short video, Taapsee can be seen emulating Mithali’s batting mannerisms to perfection. She has titled it as “In this Gentlemen’s sport, she did not bother to rewrite history, instead she created HER STORY!”

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 03:59 PM IST