Swara Bhasker alleges Uber driver took off with all her groceries: 'Can I please have my stuff back?'

Bollywood actress who is currently vacationing in Los Angeles, took to social media to share her touristy ordeal.

Swara alleged that one of the Uber drivers took off with all her groceries while she was on a pre-added stop and is unable to report the same. She further requested the cab aggregators to help her get her stuff back.

She tweeted, Hey @Uber_Support One of your drivers here in LA just took off with all my groceries in his car while I was on a pre-added stop! It seems there’s no way to report this on your app - it’s not a lost item! He just took it. Can I please have my stuff back? #touristproblems

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For those unversed, Swara awaits motherhood after her announcement of adopting a child.

She told The Free Press Journal, “It's at a very early stage right now because the waiting period for this process is quite long. Perhaps, that is needed, because I think that the state and (CARA), are extremely careful to make sure that the orphaned children are being given to adoptive parents, who will take care of them, and who will be parents and in the truest sense of the word, and who will love them and keep them safe.”

On work front, Swara will next be seen in "Jahaan Chaar Yaar", also featuring Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra. The first schedule of the Kamal Pandey directorial took place in Lucknow.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 08:25 AM IST