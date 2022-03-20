Sunny Leone slams trolls for questioning her parenting after she does not hold daughter Nisha's hand in a photo

While actress Sunny Leone has always been in the news for her professional life, she is also one doting mother when it comes to her personal life.

Sunny is a mother to three children Nisha, Asher and Noah. She recently shared a picture on social media wherein she could be seen with her three kids and husband Daniel Weber. However, several netizens pointed out that the couple did not hold their daughter Nisha's hand, and questioned if it was because she was adopted.

Reacting to the same, Sunny told Hindustan Times that while she does not read comments on social media, her husband does, and they do hurt him.

The actress added that the trolls do not cook or clean for her kids and that they are no one to judge her parenting on the basis of one picture.

Sunny also shared an example stating that a Hollywood star's kid was seen falling in a picture and people were quick enough to call her a careless mother.

The 'Ragini MMS' actress went on to say that her husband Daniel is extremely sensitive about their children, especially Nisha. She called the little one a 'daddy's girl' and stated that nobody could come near her and speak ill about her without Daniel being upset about it.

Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha in 2017 from Latur in Maharashtra. On March 4, 2018, the couple announced the birth of their twin boys, Asher and Noah, born through surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny was recently seen in a web series titled, ‘Anamika’, an intriguing spy-thriller, directed by Vikram Bhatt that is streaming on MX Player from March 10.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:03 AM IST