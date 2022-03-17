Watch video: 'Sunny Leone' said THIS to the man who tattooed her name

Karenjit Kaur Vohra, popularly known as Sunny Leone, shared a video of wishing 'good luck' to a young man. Dressed in an Indian attire, with bindi on forehead and a half-saree, she can be seen pulling the camera closer to focus it on the man who tattooed her name.

The video posted by actress on Instagram shows the tattoo of the man aloud which holds two hearts at the start and end of the name 'Sunny Leone'.

"So amazing, thank you so much," Sunny is expressing gratitude in the video, while she captioned the post to read,"Hope you love me forever because now you have no choice. Good luck finding a wife."

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 04:32 PM IST