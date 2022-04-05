Sobhita Dhulipala wraps up 'Made In Heaven' season 2

After giving the evidence of her brilliant acting in 'Made In Heaven' season 1, Sobhita Dhulipala is now all set to bring back her charm as she wraps up the shooting for the much-awaited 'Made In Heaven' season 2.

Recently, the actress took to her social media and shared an animated poster in which she was sitting in her 'Made In Heaven' signature pose. The actress announced the wrap up of its second season in the caption mentioning -

"It’s a wrap for big cat boss trooper Tara Khanna on season 2 of Made in heaven!!!!!!! Can’t wait to show you the fire that’s been blazing quietly."

Sobhita in the character of Tara Khanna had killed it with her charm in 'Made In Heaven' season 1, which made it one of her most loved characters by the audience. 'Made In Heaven' season 2 is one of the most anticipated series, for which the audience has been waiting for long.

On the film front, Sobhita’s lineup of projects includes Ronnie Screwvala’s ‘Sitara’, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ (Tamil), Telugu film ‘Major’ with Adivi Sesh and a Hollywood project ‘Monkey Man’ directed by and starring Dev Patel.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:51 AM IST