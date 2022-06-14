Siddhanth Kapoor says he will 'cooperate with police' after being arrested for alleged drug consumption

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor, who was arrested from a rave party on drug abuse charges on Monday, has said that he will fully cooperate with Bengaluru police.

For those unversed, Siddhanth was arrested by Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party. He was later released on station bail.

According to a report in India Today, Siddhanth said that he was fully cooperating with the police teams and would be coming back if they need him for further investigations.

He said that he was booked to play at the Park hotel and that there was an investigation going on.

Siddhanth also stated that the Bengaluru police have really been good to him and they must continue doing the job.

Praveen Muguli, who is a part of Siddhant's legal team, also reportedly said that the matter is under investigation. He said that the actor has been granted station bail and whenever he is called for questioning, he is ready to cooperate. Also, he has no restrictions on travel, he added.

Bengaluru City Police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said, "Last night we got info that a party is going on and they have consumed drugs. We raided and detained 35 people. We didn't find any drugs on their person but found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We will investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it."

Samples of people suspected of having consumed drugs were sent for medical tests and Siddhanth's sample was among six that turned positive. Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside.

"Hotel has been given notice, we have asked specific questions, they will have to answer. Bengaluru city police have declared war on drugs and this was part of it. Earlier in the month, we had conducted a raid, where 34 had tested positive for drugs," added DCP East.

(With inputs from ANI)