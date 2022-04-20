Shreya Dhanwanthary spends the 'best time' with 'Adbhut' co-actor Rohan Mehra and director Sabbir Khan

On a roll with an interesting streak of projects, Shreya Dhanwanthary who will be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming directorial 'Adbhut' alongside Rohan Mehra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a sneak peek into the best moments of her on the film.

Sharing a picture with director Sabbir Khan and co-star Rohan Mehra, Shreya Dhanwanthary piqued the interest of the audience in her upcoming film.

After impressing the audience with her intense and impactful performances, Shreya delves into the thriller- horror genre with 'Adbhut'.

Currently shooting for the film, the multi-talented Shreya Dhanwanthary shared a selfie with Rohan Mehra and Sabbir Khan and captioned it stating, "Best Time with best people".

Shreya has carved her place as the bankable actor receiving immense love and appreciation for her outstanding performance in 'Scam 1992', followed by 'Mumbai Diaries'.

She was last seen in 'Loop Lapeta' alongside Tapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin and is currently gearing for an interesting line up.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 05:57 PM IST