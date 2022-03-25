Sexy Alaya F stuns in mini dress with plunging neckline; see photos

Bollywood actress Alaya F has always kept a good connection with her fans by actively sharing her fitness, makeup, and other engaging content on social media.

The actress recently shared photos of herself in which she looks stunning in a shimmery outfit.

Alaya took to her official Instagram handle and shared her beautiful pictures in a pretty one-piece silverish blue dress that was paired with matching heels.

The actress wrote the caption - "Euphoria vibes tonight ✨"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya has three films in her kitty from which she has already shot for 'Freddy' alongside Kartik Aaryan. She has also wrapped up the shooting of 'U-Turn' last month.

The third movie is with Anurag Kashyap which is untitled.

