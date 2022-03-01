Alaya F returns to her Kathak routine after 2 years, earns praise from her guruji

Alaya F has been very active in showcasing her talent on social media from time to time. She has been maintaining a very impressive profile by bringing a variety of content to her fans. And now, the actress shared an amazing Kathak dance routine on her social media.

The actress shared a video on her social media where she was seen performing a Kathak dance routine and her Guruji Rajendra Chaturvedi praised her for her dedication and wrote, "Even after two years, her stamina and energy remains unchanged. Her love and dedication towards Kathak never goes away".

The actress seemed very happy to be back after a long time. She added a caption saying, "So happy to be back can't wait to get strong and graceful again. All thanks to your teaching Guruji @rajendrachaturvedi"

PM

The actress also took to her social media and shared the video in which she is performing the Kathak dance routine 3 years ago and really eager to getting back the same strength.

"#WaitForIt ! Throwback to 3 years ago! Can’t wait to get this strength back! Attempted knee chakkars today after a very long time and it felt so different 😅 excited to be back at #Kathak 💖 @rajendrachaturvedi @gopikrishnakathak"

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

On the professional front, Alaya has three films in her kitty from which she has already shot for 'Freddy' alongside Kartik Aaryan. She wrapped up shooting for 'U-Turn' last month, and the third film is with Anurag Kashyap, which is yet to be titled.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:15 AM IST