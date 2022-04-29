Rs 50 crore? Here's how much Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor have charged for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan's labour of love, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is one of the highly anticipated films of the year and will be released in theatres nationwide on August 11. The film is an Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay of the 1994 Hollywood hit, 'Forrest Gump' which saw Tom Hanks playing the lead.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.

Now, according to a report by Telly Chakkar, the film's release which was postponed multiple times, has its actors charging a whopping amount as fees. Check out the list below.

Aamir Khan - Rs 50 crore

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Rs 8 crore

Naga Chaitanya - Rs 6 crore

Mona Singh - Rs 2 crore

Manav Vij - Rs 1 crore

Teetu Verma - Rs 50 lakh

Recently the makers released first song from the film titled 'Kahani'. With lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the first song 'Kahani' has vocals by Mohan Kannan that encapsulates the movie.

'Laal Singh Chaddha's screenplay has been done by Atul Kulkarni and the film is directed by Advait Chandan, who has earlier made, 'Secret Superstar'.

It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios, is all set to release on August 11, 2022 in theatres worldwide.

