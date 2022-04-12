'Playing a lawyer in 'Guilty Minds' felt close to home', says Shershaah actor Pranay Pachauri

'Shershaah' actor Pranay Pachauri who will be seen playing a lawyer in Amazon Prime's upcoming legal drama 'Guilt Minds', actually belongs to a family of lawyers.

The young talented actor will be portraying the character of Shubhrat Khanna, a sharp lawyer, very driven , ambitious and protective of his family’s legacy. 'Guilty Minds', directed by Shefali Bhushan and Jayant Digambar, stars Shriya Pilganokar and Varun Mitra as leads opposite each other along with Pranay Pachauri, Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik.

Talking about how he got the role, Pranay said, "I got a call from Gautam Kishanchandani sir’s office for the audition and I had only a couple of hours to prepare. It was pretty much spontaneous and post my audition I was instantly chosen to play Shubhrat Khanna. My maternal and paternal grandparents are lawyers and law seems to be pretty much in my genes, felt close to home. It was equally challenging yet fun to play this character on screen. I did to some extent grow up in a family surrounded by lawyers, so I was well acquainted with the mannerisms."

This courtroom drama is created and directed by Shefali Bhsuhan and co-directed by Jayant Digambar. On working with the directors, Pranay said, "Shefali mam and Jayant sir have been my mentors. I had a lot within me for this role and they brought it out effortlessly. This has been a learning experience for sure. The role feels almost like following in my family’s footsteps. Somewhere deep down they perhaps wanted me to be a lawyer, the universe has a strange way of manifesting deep desires. I think I have grown as an actor and as a person as well after this experience. Actors I believe are given many more opportunities to grow because you draw and internalise so much from your characters. It's a unique profession in more than ways you can imagine”.

'Guilty Minds’ will be streaming on Prime Video from April 22.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 04:24 PM IST