Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra's legal drama 'Guilty Minds' to release on April 22

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced its first-ever legal drama, 'Guilty Minds', starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in the lead roles.

Created and directed by Shefali Bhushan, and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Samalkar, the legal drama follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers. While one is the epitome of virtue, the other is associated with a leading law firm, dealing with all shades of grey.

The series also stars Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani, Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Pranay Pachauri, Deepak Kalra and Chitrangada Satrupa in pivotal roles and features guest appearances from actors such as Karishma Tanna, Shakti Kapoor and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This courtroom drama, where intriguing cases are fought by lawyers whose ideologies clash, is produced by Karan Grover and co-produced by Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui. The Amazon Original Series will stream from April 22, 2022.

It is produced by Karan Grover, Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 12:51 PM IST