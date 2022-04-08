'People said I was pregnant': Nargis Fakhri reveals she was body shamed after putting on weight

Actress Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the movie 'Rockstar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She is known for her work in films like 'Madras Cafe', 'Main Tera Hero', 'Azhar' and 'Housefull 3'.

After a busy 2016, when she had five releases, Nargis flew back to her home in New York. While she continued to stay connected with her fans through social media, she was hardly seen on the big screen.

Recently, she reacted to reports of dating US-based Kashmiri businessman Tony Beig. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nargis said that people say so many different things, so she is not going to say anything about this. The actress said everyone writes whatever they want to and she will let everyone have fun (laughs).

She says she doesn't bother to think too much about it and that she has noticed people love to keep writing about personal stuff.

Nargis also revelaed that she faced body shaming for a short time. During the interview, the 'Rockstar' actress revealed that when she had taken a three-year break after 'Azhar', rumour mills labelled it a maternity leave.

Several reports had claimed that the actor was pregnant, when it was simply a case of weight gain, as she later revealed on Instagram, with before and after pictures.

Nargis stated that when she first came to India, she was too skinny and everyone told her that she needs to put on weight. Later, when she gained about 50 pounds, some people posted that she was pregnant, which she thought was not funny, but also very funny.

In an interview with ETimes a couple of weeks back, Nargis revealed that she decided to take a break from Bollywood in 2016 as she missed her family and felt she wasn't happy with the work she was doing. She also said that she wanted to focus on her mental health.

Nargis said that she was 'overworked and stressed'. The actress said that 2016-2017 was a period of realisation for her as she did films back-to-back and thought there was just too much happening, and she needed to stop. She had also stated that at that time, she felt the need to pause to balance her mind and body.

Nargis was last seen in 'Torbaaz' co-starring Sanjay Dutt. The film was released on an OTT platform. She is currently filming her debut Telugu film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', which stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 01:17 PM IST