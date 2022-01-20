Is Nargis Fakhri dating Kashmir-born US entrepreneur Tony Beig?

Actress Nargis Fakhri, who once made headlines for her relationship with Bollywood actor-producer Uday Chopra, is now reportedly dating Kashmir-born US entrepreneur Tony Beig.

According to a report by ETimes, Nargis, 42, is currently staying in the US, where she started dating the 37-year-old by the end of 2021.

Although the actress wants to keep it low profile, Beig doesn’t miss out on leaving fire emojis on her posts on Instagram.

After ending her relationship with Uday Chopra, Nargis dated American director Matt Alonzo and then chef Justin Santos.

Nargis and Justin called it quits in October last year.

Nargis, who made her Bollywood debut with 2011 movie 'Rockstar' with Ranbir Kapoor, is known for her work in films like 'Madras Cafe', 'Main Tera Hero', 'Azhar' and 'Housefull 3'.

In a 2019 interview with The Free Press Journal, Nargis had revealed, "I’ve learnt a lot about the ways of Mumbai’s entertainment industry. But not enough yet. The one thing that I’ve sadly realized is when people are working with you, they are your best friends. Once a film is over the friendship is also over. This is a painful process for someone who think friendships are for a lifetime."

"I am still a fish out of water. I don’t understand a lot of things here. I am still trying to find my way around this place, trying to ‘belong’. If I have to survive, I’ve to try to be a conformist. But I’ve to admit there are lots of things I still don’t understand. What hurts the most is that people here are so friendly when they are working with you and then they become like strangers," she added.

Nargis was last seen in 'Torbaaz' co-starring Sanjay Dutt. The film was released on an OTT platform.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 01:31 PM IST