'Nobody wanted to play Salman Khan's sister in 'PRDP': Swara Bhasker says her career is made up of roles rejected by others

Actress Swara Bhasker recently said that her filmography is mostly made up of roles that were rejected by other actors.

In one of her recent interviews with a news portal, Swara revealed that even the most popular roles of her career came to her because others did not want to do it.

The actress stated that her roles in 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' were also initially offered to other actors.

Swara added that nobody wanted to play the role of Salman Khan's sister in 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and in 'Ranjhanaa', she was the last person to be cast because they had a sudden last-minute cancellation.

However, she added that it doesn't really bother her, as while saying yes to a role, she does not think only about the box office but also about what she is going to leave behind for the audience to see.

Even for 'Veere Di Wedding,' Swara said that Rhea Kapoor was wondering who to cast and she convinced her to give it to her.

Elaborating further, Swara added that somebody told her, 'Nil Battey Sannata' is career suicide. However, the actress stated that it remains the most special film of her career as it gave her an identity. Swara even went on to reveal that for 'Anarkali of Aarah,' the director came to her after two and half years after going to everybody else.

Swara has played several versatile roles in her career after making her debut in the 2009 film 'Madholal Keep Walking'. She will next be seen in ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ where she will be sharing the screen space with Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij, and Pooja Chopra.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 06:06 PM IST