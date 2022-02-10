Karnataka Hijab row: Javed Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Shreya Dhanwanthary and others react

Muslim students wearing hijab being denied access from Karnataka classrooms has become one of the top concerns today. Several videos that surfaced on the internet have hinted the involvement of youth in the protests.

Addressing the Karanataka Hijab row issue, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had opined of the freedom of a female to choose one's dressing, later to also get countered by different ideologists. BJP MP Renukacharya had invited controversy over his cliche thoughts when he slammed 'Bikini-ghoonghat' remark of Priyanka and opined that the rape cases soared due to indecent dressing, also adding that the students wearing prescribed uniform is an ideal and apt one.

Commenting on the underlying issue of the Karnataka Hijab row, many from the cine world have expressed their thoughts via Twitter.

"I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of “MANLINESS” . What a pity," read Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee Javed Akhtar's tweet.

I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of “MANLINESS” . What a pity — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 10, 2022

Taking to the microblogging site, Shreya Dhanwarthy wrote, "...how dare does anyone think it okay to justify a mob surrounding a woman? As if it isn’t already unsafe for women, let alone those belonging to any marginalised section of society. Why is it ever okay to harass anyone? Is this what your religion teaches you?"

(1/3) I grew up in the Middle East. It was common for a lot of my fellow students to wear a hijab with their uniform. The varied cultural practices that kids from different countries brought to school, made my childhood richer. The freedom to express one’s identity is sacred. — Shreya Dhanwanthary (@shreya_dhan13) February 8, 2022

(3/3) And how dare does anyone think it okay to justify a mob surrounding a woman? As if it isn’t already unsafe for women, let alone those belonging to any marginalised section of society. Why is it ever okay to harass anyone? Is this what your religion teaches you? How dare you — Shreya Dhanwanthary (@shreya_dhan13) February 8, 2022

Swara Bhaskar kept sharing her thoughts constantly over the situation and wrote, "Apartheid/ segregation waali feeling aayi", "Bhediya" ... Check her reaction, here:

Apartheid/ segregation waali feeling aayi 🙏🏽 https://t.co/S7g33lY3Nv — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 7, 2022

Shameful state of affairs.. https://t.co/5vWxDbnyAm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 8, 2022

Former Lok Sabha and the Indian actress Divya Spandana took to Twitter, and said, "...Sad to see the youth of India divided." She expressed her disappointment and aslo shared a video from the protes where youth can be seen on the streets of Karnataka with saffron flags and shawls raising slogans against the group of female Muslim students.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:35 PM IST