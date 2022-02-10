Watch video: "Pehle matdaan, uske baad sab kaam", bridegroom prioritizes UP Assembly poll ahead of wedding

Uttar Pardesh: Voting for the first phase of State Assembly elections began on Thursday at 7:00 am, for 58 assembly seats covering 11 districts of the state. The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centers.

In a video went viral, we could see a man prioritizing his and family vote before his wedding. We can see Ankur Balyan dressed in bridal attire, who says, "Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu, uske baad sab kaam (First vote, then bride, then other activities)." He has visited and voted at a polling booth in Muzaffarnagar ahead of his wedding today.

Watch the video, here:

