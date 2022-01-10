COVID-19 positive Swara Bhasker tells her mother to ‘stop cursing’ in a hilarious chat

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of the hilarious conversation she had with her mother.

In the chat, Swara tells her mom “Irritating my mother was one of the greatest pleasures of my life," to which the former told the actress “What you give comes round. Remember that.”

Swara then replies to her mom, “Ma stop cursing your own child."

She captioned the exchange as, “Forgive me lord, for I have Covid and am bored out of my brains and thus I reveal this family chat in public.”

For those unversed, Swara took everyone by surprise with her announcement of adopting a child. She now awaits motherhood after getting registered as a 'Prospective Adoptive Parent' (PAP) with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

The ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ actor is aware of the fact that it is a big step given that she’s a single woman. “There are those very typical concerns that people have like ‘Oh, you know, now you won't get married’, or ‘Who will marry you’, and I did hear that from some people. But I have to say that overwhelmingly, I had a lot of support from my parents, my brother, my sister-in-law, my close friends and family,” she told The Free Press Journal.

Last week, Swara revealed that she has contracted COVID-19. "Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. Crossed fingers. SO grateful for family & to be at home," Swara had posted.

Advertisement

Swara is currently in Delhi at her home.

She was previously shooting for the film 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' along with 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star Shikha Talsania. Directed by Kamal Pandey, 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' also features Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.

ALSO READ Swara Bhasker hits back at trolls praying for her death after she tests positive for COVID-19

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 12:07 PM IST