Meet 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's stunning daughter Mallika - See Pics

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who is currently making headlines for his film 'The Kashmir Files' is also a doting dad to a gorgeous daughter named Mallika.

Vivek married actress Pallavi Joshi in 1997.

Unlike other star kids, Mallika has chosen to stay away from the limelight. However, her Instagram page and couple of posts by Vivek, are a proof that she’s a stunning beauty.

Check out some of her pictures below.

Meanwhile, 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free in Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Agnihotri said that his film is about the genocide that took place against the Kashmiri Hindus.

The filmmaker, who was in Hyderabad for the promotion of his new movie, said, "The Kashmir Files movie is based on true stories and about the genocide against Kashmiri Hindus. The movie was made after collecting testimonies from the victim and conducting four years of research."

National Award-winning actress and film producer Pallavi Joshi who is playing an antagonist in the film said that her character is based on some of the professors of JNU and other universities who radicalise the minds of young students.

Earlier, Vivek expressed his disappointment for not being invited to comedian Kapil Sharma's hit talk show for promoting his upcoming film 'The Kashmir Files'.

He tweeted, "They refused to call us on their show because we don't have big commercial star. #FACT." In another tweet, he added, "Even I am a fan. But it's a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES."

'The Kashmir Files' team also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and said they received appreciation for their film.

Also starring Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Issar - 'The Kashmir Files' released in theatres on March 11.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 08:47 AM IST